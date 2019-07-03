T 3.07.2019.
Izvirdis Stromboli vulkāns; viens cilvēks gājis bojā

Stromboli vulkāns

FOTO: AP/Scanpix

Trešdien izvirdis viens no Sicīlijas aktīvajiem vulkāniem Stromboli, nogalinot vienu cilvēku, vēsta BBC.

Mediji ziņo, ka persona bija devusies vulkāna virzienā.

Pašlaik ugunsdzēsēji cīnās ar liesmām, kuras radījis vulkāna izvirdums. Aculiecinieki ziņojuši par sprādzieniem, kuri nākuši no vulkāna.

