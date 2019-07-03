Izvirdis Stromboli vulkāns; viens cilvēks gājis bojā

Trešdien izvirdis viens no Sicīlijas aktīvajiem vulkāniem Stromboli, nogalinot vienu cilvēku, vēsta BBC.
Mediji ziņo, ka persona bija devusies vulkāna virzienā.
Pašlaik ugunsdzēsēji cīnās ar liesmām, kuras radījis vulkāna izvirdums. Aculiecinieki ziņojuši par sprādzieniem, kuri nākuši no vulkāna.
You're just about to hike up Stromboli and it explodes and the whole island is evacuated to a safe zone.#stromboli pic.twitter.com/qSYkf6eZRm— donovan suddell (@donovan950) July 3, 2019
#Update: A video uploaded by one of the tourist on the island shows how close the Volcano top is on the small island of #Stromboli in #Italy pic.twitter.com/0sOP2iktju— Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) July 3, 2019
The vulcano #Stromboli just erupted. Never seen something like that. pic.twitter.com/YmPnwaWRVC— Carmelo Saia (@SaiaCarmelo) July 3, 2019
Ash rising into the sky after a volcano eruption on the small Mediterranean island of Stromboli, Italy https://t.co/LALEVEt4KS pic.twitter.com/MzVmQLdJS9— Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 3, 2019