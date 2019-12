Izraēla veic gaisa triecienus pret "Hamas" mērķiem Gazas joslā

A picture taken on November 12, 2018, shows a ball of fire above the building housing the Hamas-run television station al-Aqsa TV in the Gaza Strip during an Israeli air strike. - Israeli air strikes in Gaza killed three Palestinians and destroyed a Hamas TV building on November 12 after a barrage of rocket fire from the enclave, as renewed violence threatened to derail efforts to end months of unrest. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)

