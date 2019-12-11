T 11.12.2019.
Par "Time" gada cilvēku pasludināta Grēta Tūnberga

Zviedrijas klimata aktīviste Grēta Tūnberga

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix

Par žurnāla "Time" gada cilvēku šogad atzīta Zviedrijas klimata aktīviste Grēta Tūnberga, ziņo ASV raidsabiedrība CNN.

"Time" redakcija gada cilvēka titulu piešķir katru gadu kopš 1927.gada.

Šis tituls tiek piešķirts cilvēkam vai cilvēku grupai ar "vislielāko ietekmi uz gada notikumiem", kas var būt kā pozitīva, tā negatīva.

Šogad uz "Time" gada godu cilvēku pretendēja arī ASV prezidents Donalds Tramps, ASV Pārstāvju palātas spīkere Nensija Pelosi, "trauksmes cēlājs" un Honkongas protestētāji.

