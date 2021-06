ANO ievēlē piecus jaunus Drošības padomes nepatstāvīgos locekļus

January 6, 2020, Nova Iork, Estados Unidos: NOVA IORK, NY - 06.01.2020: ORGANIZAÇÃO DAS NAÇÕES UNIDAS NY - Facade of United Nations building in New York on the morning of Monday (06). The Security Council has been meeting quite often to address issues involving conflicts in the Middle East. (Credit Image: © Bruno Rocha/Fotoarena via ZUMA Press) FOTO: Bruno Rocha/ZUMAPRESS.com