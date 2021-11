Laikraksts: Ceļā uz Eiropu nelegālie migranti varētu izmantot Igauniju un Latviju

Greek police guard as migrants gather at a border fence on the Turkish side, during clashes at the Greek-Turkish border in Kastanies, Evros region, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Thousands of refugees and other migrants have been trying to get into EU member Greece in the past week after Turkey declared that its previously guarded borders with Europe were open. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) FOTO: Giannis Papanikos