Ukrainas amatpersona: Hersonas apgabals tiks atbrīvots līdz septembrim

June 4, 2022, London, England, United Kingdom: A protester holds a placard which reads 'Free Kherson from Russian occupiers'. Demonstrators gathered outside Downing Street on the 33rd anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre alongside Ukrainian protesters in support of democracy, against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in remembrance of Tiananmen Square, and in support of Hong Kong independence. (Credit Image: © Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press Wire) FOTO: Vuk Valcic