Mārkla, darbojoties kā viesredaktore "Vogue", saskaras ar apvainojumiem plaģiātā

Saseksas hercogiene Megana Mārkla (38) piedalījusies britu izdevuma "Vogue" speciālizlaidumā veidošanā, kas pārdošanā nonāks septembrī. Intrigu uzturot, publiskots tikai žurnāla vāks, kurš, iespējams, ir jau kaut kur redzēts. Kā tad tā?
Sociālajos tīklos cilvēki šo žurnāla vāku, kurā kolāžu foto redzamas 15 sievietes, kas ar saviem darbiem un vārdu spējušas ietekmēt un risināt globālas problēmas, salīdzina ar rakstnieču Samantas Bretas un Stefas Adamsas 2016. gadā iznākušās grāmatas “The Game Changers” vāku.
Mārklas veidotā “Vogue” žurnāla vāks izskatīsies šādi:
Grāmatas “The Game Changers” vāks.
