P 5.08.2019.
Mani šis avots ar savu dziedinošo smaku nevilšus noveda pie visai filozofiskām un eksistenciālām pārdomām, proti, kā gan kaut kas tik smirdīgs kā Ķemeru sēravots var būt tik veselīgs, ka puse Eiropas savulaik brauca to nodzerties? Vēstures un zinātnes ziņu redaktors Rolands Virks

Mārkla, darbojoties kā viesredaktore "Vogue", saskaras ar apvainojumiem plaģiātā

FOTO: Reuters/ScanPix

Saseksas hercogiene Megana Mārkla (38) piedalījusies britu izdevuma "Vogue" speciālizlaidumā veidošanā, kas pārdošanā nonāks septembrī. Intrigu uzturot, publiskots tikai žurnāla vāks, kurš, iespējams, ir jau kaut kur redzēts. Kā tad tā?

Sociālajos tīklos cilvēki šo žurnāla vāku, kurā kolāžu foto redzamas 15 sievietes, kas ar saviem darbiem un vārdu spējušas ietekmēt un risināt globālas problēmas, salīdzina ar rakstnieču Samantas Bretas un Stefas Adamsas 2016. gadā iznākušās grāmatas “The Game Changers” vāku. 

Mārklas veidotā “Vogue” žurnāla vāks izskatīsies šādi:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Sussex Set (@sussexset) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue) on

Grāmatas “The Game Changers” vāks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The Game Changes has now sold out worldwide!! Reprint on the way, in the meantime an insanely huge thank you to the women who so generously gave up their time to contribute to the book, we love and salute you and I couldn’t be prouder reading your stories to my daughter. To everyone who supported this crazy journey - I never think anyone (other than the hubby and even that’s a stretch!!) reads anything I write so this is a wonderful moment, cannot be more grateful and stoked 🙏💕 . . ***Update: the lovely folks at @penguinbooksaus have reprinted @thegamechangers_au and it is now available in all good bookstores, @booktopiabooks @bookdepository and mostly anywhere books are sold !

A post shared by S A M A N T H A • B R E T T (@samantha_brett) on

Lasītākais šobrīd

Top raksti

Uz augšu