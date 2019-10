Merkele: ES un Lielbritānijas vienošanās par Brexit nosacījumiem ir "ārkārtīgi mazticama"

BERLIN, Aug. 21, 2019 German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a joint press conference in Berlin, Germany, on Aug. 21, 2019. Angela Merkel and Boris Johnson on Wednesday reiterated the Brexit with a deal, but were different in approaches. (Credit Image: © Lian Zhen/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)

FOTO: Lian Zhen / ZUMAPRESS.com