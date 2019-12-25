No karalienes galda pazuduši prinča Harija un Meganas fotoattēli

Acīgākie britu karaliskās ģimenes fani pamanījuši īpatnējas izmaiņas uz karalienes Elizabetes II galda - no tā pazudušas prinča Harija, viņa sievas Meganas Mārklas, abu septiņus mēnešus vecā dēla Ārčija, kā arī prinča Endrjū fotogrāfijas.
Tikām centrālo vietu starp citām fotogrāfijām ieņēma prinča Viljama un Keitas Midltones fotogrāfija ar bērniem.
Šis brīdis piefiksēts, karalienei Elizabetei II sakot tradicionālo Ziemassvētku runu.
View this post on Instagram
On Christmas Day visit @TheRoyalFamily at 3pm GMT to watch Her Majesty The Queen’s Christmas Broadcast. The first Christmas Broadcast was delivered by The Queen’s grandfather George V in 1932. Her father George VI (whose photograph is here next to Her Majesty) made his first broadcast in December 1937, following which it evolved into an important part of the Christmas Day celebrations for many in Britain and around the world. Each Broadcast carefully reflects current issues and concerns, and shares The Queen's reflections on what Christmas means to her and to many of her listeners. Photo 📷 by PA