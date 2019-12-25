T 25.12.2019.
No karalienes galda pazuduši prinča Harija un Meganas fotoattēli

FOTO: Instagram/kensingtonroyal

Acīgākie britu karaliskās ģimenes fani pamanījuši īpatnējas izmaiņas uz karalienes Elizabetes II galda - no tā pazudušas prinča Harija, viņa sievas Meganas Mārklas, abu septiņus mēnešus vecā dēla Ārčija, kā arī prinča Endrjū fotogrāfijas.

Tikām centrālo vietu starp citām fotogrāfijām ieņēma prinča Viljama un Keitas Midltones fotogrāfija ar bērniem.

Šis brīdis piefiksēts, karalienei Elizabetei II sakot tradicionālo Ziemassvētku runu.

