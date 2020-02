Pazudušais reiss MH370: Malaizija ticējusi versijai par pašnāvniecisku kapteini

In this photo taken on Sunday, March 6, 2016, a Malaysian child with his face painted with MH370 during a remembrance event for the ill fated Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Malaysia's government said Thursday that two more pieces of debris, discovered in South Africa and Rodrigues Island off Mauritius, were "almost certainly" from Flight 370, which mysteriously disappeared more than two years ago with 239 people on board. (AP Photo/Joshua Paul)

