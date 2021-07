Babariko lieta: Latvija atteikusi izpildīt Baltkrievijas tiesiskās palīdzības lūgumu

MINSK, BELARUS – JULY 6, 2021: Belgazprombank ex-CEO and former Belarusian presidential contender Viktor Babariko charged with taking a large-scale bribe and money laundering appears for a sentence hearing at the Supreme Court of Belarus. Babariko has been sentenced to 14 years in colony. Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS FOTO: Ramil Nasibulin