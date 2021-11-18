C 18.11.2021.
Mūsu vispārējā apdraudējumu analīze skaidri parāda, ka Eiropa ir apdraudēta. ES riskē ar to, ko esmu nosaucis par "stratēģisko saraušanos". Žuzeps Borels/Project Syndicate
Žuzeps Borels/Project Syndicate

Kā pasaule sveica Latviju 103. gadadienā

FOTO: @LVinIreland/Twitter

Sveicienus Latvijai valsts svētkos trešdien, 18. novembrī, sūtījusi virkne amatpersonu. Par godu 103. proklamēšanas gadadienai Īrijā Latvijas krāsās izgaismots Semjuela Beketa tilts.

Uz augšu
Back