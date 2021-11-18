Kā pasaule sveica Latviju 103. gadadienā
Sveicienus Latvijai valsts svētkos trešdien, 18. novembrī, sūtījusi virkne amatpersonu. Par godu 103. proklamēšanas gadadienai Īrijā Latvijas krāsās izgaismots Semjuela Beketa tilts.
Congratulations to @valstsgriba & all people of Latvia 🇱🇻 on Independence Day! Our unity and cultural proximity have always helped our countries to pursue common goals in #EU & #NATO. We are strong when we stick together. Wishing our dear neighbors prosperity, happiness & health! pic.twitter.com/ZVGsBMvA7x— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) November 18, 2021
To my friend @krisjaniskarins, and to all brothers and sisters Latvians - Happy Independence Day!— Ingrida Šimonytė (@IngridaSimonyte) November 18, 2021
We appreciate our close relations, friendship and solidarity!
Lai dzīvo Latvija!
Apsveicu Latvijas dzimšanas dienā! Jau otro gadu pēc kārtas svētku laiks ir sarežģīts.— Alar Karis (@AlarKaris) November 18, 2021
Latvijas dzimšanas dienu atzīmē arī Igaunijā – visā Igaunijā plīvo karogi par godu Latvijas brīvībai un neatkarībai. Arī Igaunijas Prezidenta kancelejā. pic.twitter.com/ly8H8jRvuT
Happy 103rd Independence Day, #Latvia! Sending my warmest greetings to @krisjaniskarins and to all our friends in Latvia 🇱🇻🇪🇪 pic.twitter.com/5juOnafD40— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 18, 2021
Retweet to join us in celebrating our Ally 🇱🇻 #Latvia on their #IndependenceDay! #WeAreNATO pic.twitter.com/MsFUvZTF7a— NATO (@NATO) November 18, 2021
My warmest congratulations to the people of Latvia on Independence Day! Grateful to our 🇱🇻 friends for standing with Belarusians in the struggle for freedom in our country. I wish our dear neighbors prosperity and peace. Sveicam Dzimšanas dienā, Latvija! pic.twitter.com/7Kz7lcgeCS— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) November 18, 2021
The independence of Latvia 🇱🇻 was proclaimed on November 18, 1918 at the Latvian National Theatre. Although, only one picture remains of that significant moment 103 years ago, to this day November 18 unites Latvians around the world in the joyous celebration!🎉 pic.twitter.com/KEcNIaaTux— STRATCOMCOE (@STRATCOMCOE) November 18, 2021
A beautiful, sunny 18 November on this 103rd anniversary of 🇱🇻 independence here in Riga. Daudz laimes, Latvija! 🎂— Christian Heldt (@GermanAmbLatvia) November 18, 2021
🇩🇪 is happy to have a strong partner in 🇪🇺 and #NATO with our 🇱🇻 friends. pic.twitter.com/ToH3TnBEKo
Due to its fascinating choral culture, Latvia is known as the “Singing Nation.” Today, we raise our voice in chorus with our @NATO #Ally Latvia to recognize Latvia National Day. A robust partner and a a pillar of regional security in the Baltic region. #WeAreNATO @usembassyriga pic.twitter.com/MPb32BPBhb— U.S. European Command (@US_EUCOM) November 18, 2021
Happy Independence Day #Latvia 🇱🇻🤝🇮🇱!— Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 18, 2021
Canada and Latvia’s relationship is strong - and because of our shared values, our people-to-people ties, and our work together in @NATO, it’s growing stronger by the day. To everyone celebrating Latvia’s Independence Day, I’m sending you my best wishes. https://t.co/OEdZhoUACf— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 18, 2021
Today, on 18th November, the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin is lit up in colours of Latvian flag - 🇱🇻 - in honour of #Latvia's National Day.— Latvia in Ireland (@LVinIreland) November 18, 2021
Huge thank you to @DubCityCouncil for support.#18novembris #LV103 pic.twitter.com/jCKnL7HUYy
Best wishes to all our friends, colleagues and followers from #Latvia 🇱🇻 on the occasion of their #IndependenceDay— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) November 18, 2021
Happy Independence Day from #Copernicus with this #Latvia #Sentinel2 🇪🇺🛰️cloud-free 2021 mosaic
'Latvijas Republikas proklamēšanas diena' pic.twitter.com/iTCHFwc8oj