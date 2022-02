Bijušais Igaunijas prezidents uzskata, ka Rietumiem būtu laiks parādīt Krievijai zobus

05.09.2020, Tallinn. Kirjandustänava festival Kadriorus Koidula tänaval. Pildil Toomas Hendrik Ilves. Fourth Kadriorg Literary Street Festival. the fourth Literary Street Festival was held on Koidula tänav in Kadriorg, Tallinn. The aim of the Literary Street Festival is to draw attention to Estonian literature, literary heritage and literary public space. Various performances and discussions took place during the festival. Second day FOTO: MADIS VELTMAN/POSTIMEES FOTO: Madis Veltman