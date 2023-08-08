O, 8.08.2023.
Kur palikuši strauju popularitāti Ukrainā guvušie "Bayraktar" droni?
Foto: AFP/SCANPIX
Apollo.lv
Krievijas noziedzīgā kara Ukrainā sākumā ārkārtīgi populāri bija turku ražotie bezpilota lidaparāti "Bayraktar TB2". Ļoti ātri sociālajos tīklos izplatījās daudzi un dažādi video, kuros droni iznīcina okupantu militāro tehniku. Pēdējā laikā gan par tiem nav dzirdēts. Kāpēc tā?

Pirmajos karadarbības mēnešos bija redzami vairāki spilgti video, kā tiek iznīcināta okupantu militārā tehnika. Pāris piemēru.

VIDEO: Kā slavenais drons iznīcina ienaidnieka tehniku

VIDEO: Ukraiņu "Bayraktar TB2" uzbrukums Hersonas apgabalā

VIDEO: Ukraiņi iznīcina krievu karakuģi

Par "Bayraktar" jūsmoja arī Baltijas valstu iedzīvotāji. Proti, pagājušogad Lietuvā dažu dienu laikā izdevās savākt ziedojumos 5,9 miljonus eiro, lai Ukrainai iegādātos jaunu bezpilota lidaparātu. Uzzinot par Lietuvā savāktajiem ziedojumiem, Turcija un šo dronu ražotājs "Baykar" nolēma uzdāvināt Lietuvai modernu kaujas bezpilota lidaparātu "Bayraktar TB2" komplektā ar visām optiskajām un pamatiekārtām. Vēlāk līdzīgu akciju sāka arī Latvijā, kur saziedoja 900 000 eiro. Minēto summu nolēma novirzīt Latvijā ražotu dronu piegādei.

ASV medijs "Insider", atsaucoties uz vairākiem avotiem, norāda, ka līdz šī gada pavasarim teju visi vērtīgie "bairaktari" ir notriekti. Tomēr tie, kas vēl palikuši, vairs nedodas uzbrukumā.

"Vispārējais vērtējums par tādiem bezpilota lidaparātiem kā TB2 ir tāds, ka tie labi darbojas bez sarežģītas pret tiem vērstas pretgaisa un elektroniskās kara aizsardzības," portālam "Insider" sacīja ASV Jūras spēku analīzes centra analītiķis un bezpilota un robotizēto militāro sistēmu eksperts Semjuels Bendets.

"Tā kā tas ir relatīvi lēns un zemu lidojošs bezpilota lidaparāts, tas var kļūt par mērķi dažādām labi organizētām pretgaisa aizsardzības sistēmām - to mēs varējām redzēt Lībijā un Kalnu Karabahā," turpina eksperts.

Pirmajos kara mēnešos Krievija bija neaizsargāta pret Ukrainas bezpilota lidaparātu triecieniem, tomēr drīz vien pielāgojās, lai uzlabotu savu elektronisko karadarbību, un kopš tā laika ir veiksmīgi notriekusi un traucējusi daudzus Ukrainas bezpilota lidaparātus.

"Kad Krievijas bruņotie spēki sakārtoja savu darbību, tie spēja notriekt daudzus TB2," atzīst Bendets.

Pagājušajā gadā Ukraina paziņoja, ka kopš Krievijas iebrukuma sākuma tā ir saņēmusi 50 "bairaktarus", taču līdz 2022. gada beigām tie lielā mērā bija pazuduši no kaujas lauka.

VIDEO: Krievijas iznīcinātāja neveiksmīgais mēģinājums iznīcināt ukraiņu "bairaktaru"

Krievijas pretgaisa aizsardzības spēku komandieris ģenerālleitnants Andrejs Demins apgalvoja, ka Krievijas spēki šī gada aprīlī iznīcinājuši vairāk nekā 100 dronu.

Viena no pēdējām "bairaktara" ziņām publiskā telpā ir par tā tehniskajām ķibelēm Kijivā. Proti, šī gada 4. maijā Kijivas apgabalā plānota lidojuma laikā "Bayraktar TB2" kļuva nekontrolējams. Tā kā nekontrolēta bezpilota lidaparāta atrašanās Ukrainas galvaspilsētas debesīs varēja radīt nevēlamas sekas, tika nolemts dronu iznīcināt. Ukrainas Bruņoto spēku Gaisa spēki norādīja, ka, visticamāk, ķibeli izraisīja tehnisks defekts.

Ukrainas armija notriec "bairaktaru", kurš virs Kijivas kļuvis nevadāms. 4. maijs.
Ukrainas armija notriec "bairaktaru", kurš virs Kijivas kļuvis nevadāms. 4. maijs. Foto: AFP/SCANPIX

VIDEO: Kijivā notriec "Bayraktar", kas kļuvis nevadāms

Tagad Ukraina atlikušos "bairaktarus" galvenokārt izmanto izlūkošanai un novērošanai, nevis uzbrukumiem, teica Bendets.

Eksperts norāda, ka Ukrainas spēki izmanto bezpilota lidaparātu "modernu optiku un sensorus, lai vadītu citus bezpilota lidaparātus uzbrukumiem, vienlaikus paliekot ārpus Krievijas gaisa spēku un elektronisko sistēmu darbības zonas".

Krievijas medijos nesen tika apgalvots, ka Krievija dronu karā ir "priekšgalā". Tika lēsts, ka Krievijas okupantu spēki katru mēnesi notriec aptuveni 10 000 Ukrainas dronu.

Elektroniskā karadarbība ir Krievijas taktikas "izšķirošais komponents", kas veicina milzīgos Ukrainas bezpilota lidaparātu zaudējumus, secināts Lielbritānijas Karaliskā Apvienoto dienestu institūta publicētajā ziņojumā.

Pētnieki norādīja, ka pēc Krievijas armijas "katastrofālā" snieguma iebrukuma sākumā, tā pielāgojās Ukrainas pretuzbrukumam, lai gan tai bija grūtības ar morāli un efektīvu smagās bruņutehnikas un gaisa spēku uzbrukumu izmantošanu.

Ukrainai joprojām ir iniciatīva, bet, "tā kā Krievijas militārie spēki pielāgojas, pašapmierinātībai nav vietas", teikts ziņojumā.

