Uz EDSO sanāksmi uzaicināts Lavrovs; Ukraina un Baltijas valstis to boikotēs

Today, the FMs of 🇱🇹🇱🇻🇪🇪 issued a joint statement:"Russia has, through its unlawful and atrocious actions, proved time & again that it is not a security partner to Europe. That is why we, the FMs of the Baltic States, decided not to attend the OSCE Ministerial Council in Skopje." pic.twitter.com/1wXMqHzf37