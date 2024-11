Ukrainas droni uzbrukuši ķīmiskajam kombinātam Tulas apgabalā

🇺🇦🇷🇺 A Ukrainian UAV managed to strike the chemical plant in Aleksin in the Tula region of Russia. The plant produced goods for the military.



📍 54.5070357, 37.1161396 (via DniproOfficial (TG))