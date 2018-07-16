Pirmdien Helsinkos notiek ASV un Krievijas valsts galvu Donalda Trampa un Vladimira Putina tikšanās. Kamēr Kremļa kontrolētie mediji tikšanos vērtē pozitīvi, ASV un Eiropā uz to raugās daudz skeptiskāk, īpaši pēc Trampa pagājušās nedēļas «eiroturnejas» - NATO samita un vizītes Lielbritānijā, kuru laikā Tramps iekūlās vairākos skandālos. Portāls TVNET apkopojis, ko par samitu spriež sociālajos tīklos. Šodien viena no populārākajām mirkļbirkām ir «#TreasonSummit» jeb «Nodevības samits».
Great World Cup. Question for President Trump as he meets Putin: Do you know which team you play for?— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 16, 2018
Three reasons Trump wanted to sit down one-on-one with Putin, per @Kevinliptakcnn: he wanted alone time to assess him better, he didn’t want details of their conversation to leak and — this is key — didn’t want aides who favor a hard line against Russia to undercut him.— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 16, 2018
Putin appears ready to take notes in one-on-one with Trump. Ahead of meeting there were concerns among analysts that no official record would exist of the encounter. Trump didn’t appear to have a similar notepad. pic.twitter.com/fbeFXMdc9a— Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) July 16, 2018
Trump fails to mention Russia’s cyber attacks on the US election & the pending indictment in his opening statement at his meeting with Putin. Is our country so far gone that the GOP leadership & his base will accept this capitulation?— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 16, 2018
outcome of the Putin “summit” is already predictable. Putin will make some bogus concession - perhaps declare he’ll remove troops from Syria -but uitlmarely won’t stick to it (see NK denuke) trump will proclaim victory, fox will cheer and everybody else will roll eyes at the scam— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 16, 2018
Trump and Putin are both playing defense now. Trump's people are being indicted and arrested. Putin's prized GRU hacking unit has been compromised. Let them plot their strategy at their #TreasonSummit – as soon as it's over, Mueller will just change the game on them again anyway.— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) July 16, 2018
In brief remarks atop one-on-one meeting with Putin, Trump does NOT mention election meddling as a topic for discussion - and ignores multiple shouted questions about it— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 16, 2018
Summit was set to begin 11 minutes ago, but leaders are not at the palace yet. It appears Putin is holding up Trump. Keeping people waiting is the Russian president’s MO to assert dominance.— Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 16, 2018
President Trump must be willing to confront #Putin from a position of strength & demonstrate there will be a price to pay for his ongoing aggression. If President Trump is not prepared to hold Putin accountable, the #HelsinkiSummit should not move forward. https://t.co/HRfmgKTk0e— John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) July 13, 2018
Ukrainians are here at #HelsinkiSummit . pic.twitter.com/Ogpuagqu4e— Michael McFaul (@McFaul) July 16, 2018
Putin is running late for his meeting with Trump. The Russia president is a pro at managing these encounters. Remember when he let his big dog Konnie into a photo call with Merkel because he knew she was petrified of the animals #TrumpPutinSummit pic.twitter.com/TdxZXHbvqe— David Gilbert (@daithaigilbert) July 16, 2018
Waiting for #TrumputinHelsinki motorcade to drive past @amnestyfinland banner. #TrumpPutinSummit #Helsinki2018 #HelsinkiSummit #HelsinkiForHumanRights pic.twitter.com/wbsi2BXnK2— Frank Johansson (@FrankAmnesty) July 16, 2018
Top LGBT group projects messages onto Presidential Palace in Helsinki ahead of Trump-Putin summit https://t.co/d4teszb2DU pic.twitter.com/6OaPWmDapf— The Hill (@thehill) July 16, 2018
Helsinki Central railwaytstation. Never seen people stop to photograph ads before #TrumPutinHelsinki #HelsinkiCalling #TrumpPutinSummit #HelsinkiForHumanRights pic.twitter.com/ZsmEuVShYu— Frank Johansson (@FrankAmnesty) July 15, 2018
Sign in a #Helsinki department store window ahead of #TrumpPutinSummit for @realdonaldtrump “We are slightly worried. The goal of politics is to make the world as good as possible. For everyone. Please, make good decisions.” pic.twitter.com/DIUSKj5m1V— Whitney Hurst (@whitney_hurst) July 14, 2018