Trampa un Putina samits: ko par to spriež sociālajos tīklos
Šodien, 11:05
Trampa un Putina samits |  
Foto: KEVIN LAMARQUE / REUTERS

Pirmdien Helsinkos notiek ASV un Krievijas valsts galvu Donalda Trampa un Vladimira Putina tikšanās. Kamēr Kremļa kontrolētie mediji tikšanos vērtē pozitīvi, ASV un Eiropā uz to raugās daudz skeptiskāk, īpaši pēc Trampa pagājušās nedēļas «eiroturnejas» - NATO samita un vizītes Lielbritānijā, kuru laikā Tramps iekūlās vairākos skandālos. Portāls TVNET apkopojis, ko par samitu spriež sociālajos tīklos. Šodien viena no populārākajām mirkļbirkām ir «#TreasonSummit» jeb «Nodevības samits».

ASV
Krievija
Vladimirs Putins
Donalds Tramps
NATO
