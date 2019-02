Eksperti mudina izsludināt ārkārtas gadījumu Kongo Ebolas vīrusa uzliesmojuma dēļ

In this October 23, 2014 US Army handout photo, Staff Sgt. Marquez(R) assists Sgt Aguilar, construction engineers, putting on a second set of latex gloves during protective suit training at Fort Carson, Colorado. The Soldiers are training prior to the unit's deployment to Liberia in support of Operation United Assistance, the US military's response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The Pentagon announced October 27, 2014 that all US troops returning from West Africa are being placed under isolation at a base in Italy as a precaution to prevent the potential spread of the Ebola virus. "Out of an abundance of caution, the army directed a small number of personnel, about a dozen, that recently returned to Italy, to be monitored in a separate location at their home station of Vicenza," spokesman Colonel Steven Warren told reporters, adding that none of the soldiers displayed symptoms of the deadly disease. AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / Sgt. 1st Class Jacob A. McDonald == RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE / MANDATORY CREDIT: "AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / US Army / Sgt. 1st Class Jacob A. McDonald "/ NO MARKETING / NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS / NO A LA CARTE SALES / DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS ==

