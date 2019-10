Eiropieši ANO Drošības padomē pieprasa Turcijai pārtraukt uzbrukumu Sīrijas kurdiem

People in Akcakale, Sanliurfa province, southeastern Turkey, at the border with Syria, watch smoke billowing from targets inside Syria, during bombardment by Turkish forces, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Turkey's foreign minister says Turkish troops intend to move some 30 kilometers (19 miles) deep into northern Syria and that its operation will last until all "terrorists are neutralized," a reference to Syrian Kurdish fighters. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix