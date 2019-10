Vardarbīgos protestos Čīlē bojāgājušo skaits pieaudzis līdz 15

People demonstrate outside the Carlos Van Buren Hospital on Valparaiso Chile, on October 22, 2019. - The demonstrations against the metro ticket prices exploded into violence on October 18, unleashing widening protests over living costs and social inequality. President Sebastian Pinera was to meet Tuesday with leaders of Chile's political parties in hopes of finding a way to end street protests that have now claimed 15 lives. (Photo by JAVIER TORRES / AFP)

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix