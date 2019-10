Dānija atļauj būvēt "Nord Stream 2" Baltijas jūrā

Men work at the construction site of the so-called Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, on March 26, 2019. - The Nord Stream 2 pipeline will double the capacity to ship gas from Russia to Germany via the waters of Finland, Sweden and Denmark. The pipeline has faced opposition from many countries in eastern and central Europe, the United States and particularly Ukraine because it risks increasing Europe's dependence on Russian natural gas. (Photo by Tobias SCHWARZ / AFP)

FOTO: TOBIAS SCHWARZ / AFP