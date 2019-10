Tviterī tiks aizliegtas politiskās reklāmas

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 4, 2019 shows the logo of the US social networking website Twitter, displayed on a smart-phone screen, in Lille, northern France. - Several features on Twitter were down on October 2, 2019, the platform said, with users from Japan to the USA reporting they were unable to log in, use the mobile app or see direct messages."We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck," the social media giant said in a statement, without giving a reason for the disruption. "You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon." (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP)

