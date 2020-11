Armēnija: Karabahas konfliktā krituši 2317 karavīri

epa08817390 Armenian national flag waves on the graves of killed during war in the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic soldiers in Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery in Yerevan, Armenia, 12 November 2020 (Issued 13 November 2020). On 09 November Azerbaijan President Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan and Russian President Putin signed a statement announcing a complete ceasefire and all military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone from 00:00 a.m. Moscow time on 10 November 2020. Armed clashes erupted on 27 September 2020 in the simmering territorial conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory along the contact line of the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (also known as Artsakh). EPA/LUSI SARGSYAN / PHOTOLURE PICTURE MADE AVAILABLE TODAY

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix