Višegrādas grupa pauž atbalstu Čehijai tās strīdā ar Krieviju

July 7, 2020, Wadowice, Poland: Flags of European Union and Slovakia during the press conference..Meeting of Foreign Affairs Ministers of the Visegrad Group (V4) - Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary in Wadowice the hometown of pope John Paul II. (Credit Image: © Filip Radwanski/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire) FOTO: Filip Radwanski/ZUMAPRESS.com