ZZS norobežojas no Lemberga izteikumiem par karu

Local residents cross a destroyed bridge as they evacuate from their town in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine March 7, 2022. Jedrzej Nowicki/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND. FOTO: JEDRZEJ NOWICKI/AGENCJA WYBORCZA