Baltkrievija nodrošinās Černobiļas AES ar elektrību

epa09807292 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Russian Defence Ministry press service shows a general view of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Pripyat, Ukraine, 07 March 2022. Russian President Putin on 24 February 2022 announced a "special military operation against Ukraine". Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine, and explosions are heard in many cities including Kyiv. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES FOTO: RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS SERVICE/HANDOUT HANDOUT