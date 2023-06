FOTO ⟩ Kremļa okupētā! Viļņā ceļazīmi, kas norāda uz attālumu līdz Minskai, pavada spilgts teiciens

VILNIUS, LITHUANIA 🇱🇹



A country whose people I love… and now there’s another reason affirming that they are AMAZING.



Road signs in the capital of Lithuania 🇱🇹 now indicate that Minsk, Belarus 🇧🇾 is “occupied by the Kremlin.”



Also note that they added the 🇺🇦 flag next to Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/DohX0Ywjkc