Igaunija un Lietuva paraksta drošības līgumus ar Ukrainu

TVNET/LETA
Foto: AFP/SCANPIX

Igaunija un Lietuva ceturtdien Briselē parakstīja divpusējus drošības līgumus ar Ukrainu.

No Igaunijas puses līgumus parakstīja premjerministre Kaja Kallasa, bet no Lietuvas puses - prezidents Gitans Nausēda. Savukārt no Ukrainas puses abus līgumus parakstīja prezidents Volodimirs Zelenskis.

Līgumi paredz padziļināt sadarbību drošības jomā un sniegt ilgtermiņa atbalsu Ukrainai.

Jau ziņots, ka ceturtdien Eiropas (ES) savienības samitā Briselē tika parakstīts arī drošības līgums starp Ukrainu un ES.

Ukraina jau parakstījusi divpusējos drošības līgumus ar vairāk nekā 15 valstīm, kuru vidū ir visas G7 valstis, kā arī tiek gatavota šādu līgumu parakstīšana ar vēl apmēram desmit valstīm.

