Igaunija un Lietuva paraksta drošības līgumus ar Ukrainu

Igaunija un Lietuva ceturtdien Briselē parakstīja divpusējus drošības līgumus ar Ukrainu.
Signed a bilateral agreement on security co-operation with @ZelenskyyUa today in Brussels.— Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) June 27, 2024
The fight for Ukraine’s freedom is a fight for freedom in Europe and for a world where might doesn't make right.
Ukraine must win, and with the long-term help of the free world it will. pic.twitter.com/ks7gyi6g8z
No Igaunijas puses līgumus parakstīja premjerministre Kaja Kallasa, bet no Lietuvas puses - prezidents Gitans Nausēda. Savukārt no Ukrainas puses abus līgumus parakstīja prezidents Volodimirs Zelenskis.
Today in Brussels w/@ZelenskyyUa we have signed bilateral 🇱🇹-🇺🇦Security Agreement.— Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) June 27, 2024
It once again confirms our unwavering support to #Ukraine's battle for freedom.
Lithuania has been standing with 🇺🇦 since the beginning of Russia's brutal war& will stand together until victory! pic.twitter.com/GO5QdYKwRT
Līgumi paredz padziļināt sadarbību drošības jomā un sniegt ilgtermiņa atbalsu Ukrainai.
Jau ziņots, ka ceturtdien Eiropas (ES) savienības samitā Briselē tika parakstīts arī drošības līgums starp Ukrainu un ES.
Another new security agreement that will give Ukraine more strength.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 27, 2024
In Brussels, Estonia’s Prime Minister @kajakallas and I signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between our countries.
The agreement covers cooperation in the supply of arms and… pic.twitter.com/0jmfNpS0b1
Ukraina jau parakstījusi divpusējos drošības līgumus ar vairāk nekā 15 valstīm, kuru vidū ir visas G7 valstis, kā arī tiek gatavota šādu līgumu parakstīšana ar vēl apmēram desmit valstīm.