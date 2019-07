The Russian homophobic organization «Saw» published a list of people who will be killed for being part of the LGBT+ community. ⠀ @andrewpetrov1 @ssvetski and ten more people are on their list. Activist Elena Grigoryeva was on that list too, but not anymore. She was stabbed to death near her home 3 days ago. ⠀ She had regularly received death threats and reported them to the police, who did nothing to protect her before she was murdered. Grioryeva wrote that the site, which organizes a «hunt for homosexual, bisexual and transgender people» went online in spring 2018 and was shut down several times but always popped back up. The website posted the personal data of «presumably LGBT+» activists, «including photos and addresses» and offered prizes to those who completed an attack. ⠀ ⠀ Share this with everybody you know, tag news sites accounts. This story shouldn’t be hushed up or they will continue to kill people with impunity.⠀ ⠀ #StopSAW #ОстановитьПилу

