Negaisā Polijas Tatros dzīvību zaudējuši pieci cilvēki

epa07786379 Injured tourists are transported to the hospital in Zakopane, Poland, 22 August 2019. A group of tourists was struck by lightning on the peak Giewont in Tatra Mountains near Zakopane. At least three people have died and several others have been injured. Giewont (1894 m) is the most frequented peak in the Tatras. EPA/GRZEGORZ MOMOT POLAND OUT EDS NOTE: Faces of injured people are pixelated due to Polish law

FOTO: EPA/Scanpix