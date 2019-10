Turcija un ASV vienojušās par ugunspārtraukšanu Sīrijā

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Karkamis, Gaziantep province, southeastern Turkey, a Russian flag is hoisted on a damaged building near the Syrian town of Zor Mahar, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The building is believed to be a former outpost of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, or YPG. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix