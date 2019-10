Bagan. Early in the morning it is the place where natural and human made wonders meet and coexist in the same space gifting truly unbelievable sight. No picture or video does this unbelievable moment justice, it is something that one needs to experience in person. Bagan is an ancient city in central Myanmar, there are over 2000 Buddhist monuments towering over the green plains. Many of the monuments were built in 11th century and the sight of them being touched by early sunlight is truly breathtaking. As soon as the first beams of light hit Bagan, hot air balloons start to make their appearance and add to this picturesque moment. They fit the sight as if it was made for them. . . LV in comments. . . #trippingtheglobe #travel #backpacking #backpackers #coupletravel #honeymoon #bagan #burma #myanmar #sunrise #hotairballoon #earlymorning #love

