ES noliedz, ka Ķīnas dēļ būtu koriģēts ziņojums par dezinformāciju

epaselect epa08384320 German riot Policemen arrest a participant of a non-registered demonstration in Berlin, Germany, 25 April 2020. Due to contact restrictions that were implemented as part of measures to stem of the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease, gatherings of more than two persons are forbidden in Germany. On 25 April 2020, a crowd of people with a variety of political orientations, tried to gather in the central Mitte district of Berlin, to demonstrate for the constitutional law and fundamental rights. Police dissolved the meeting after a while. EPA/OMER MESSINGER

FOTO: OMER MESSINGER / EPA