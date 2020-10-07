Porziņģim jauns auto - klasiskais Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC

NBA kluba Dalasas Mavericks spēlētājs Kristaps Porziņģis ir Mercedes-Benz automobiļu un jo īpaši to karstāko modifikāciju entuziasts. Un nupat viņa autoparkā nonāks vēsturiska Mercedes-Benz kupeja ar saknēm pagājušā gadsimta astoņdesmitajos gados.
Vēl pirms neilga laika Porziņģis savā Instagram kontā saviem sekotājiem bija padalījies ar balta automobiļa virsbūves fragmentu un ar parakstu lika noprast, ka jau drīz tiks pielikts punkts kādam projektam. Nekādas detaļas par to sportists neatklāja, taču jau tad bija skaidrs, ka Kristaps drīz brauks ar jaunu Mercedes-Benz. Ne jaunu tradicionālā šā jēdziena izpratnē, bet svaigu gan.
Rīgā bāzētā tūninga darbnīca Lucky Thirteen nupat ar video tīmekļa vietnē YouTube pielikusi punktu jebkādām neskaidrībām un uzņēmuma pārbūvētais Mercedes-Benz 560 SEC ir gatavs novērtēšanai. Ne tikai novērtēšanai, bet arī braukšanai.
Kā video pastāsta uzņēmuma pārstāvis, šis ir auto, kas atvests no Vācijas, taču iepriekš oriģināli bijis eksportēts uz Japānu. Tā nobraukums ir salīdzinoši neliels, taču laika zoba un Japānas karstās saules atstātās pēdas bija labi redzamas ik uz soļa kā sabojājušās plastmasas detaļas un sakaltušas gumijas blīves. Tās gan tagad ir nomainītas pret jaunām.
Jauna ir arī virkne citu detaļu, tai skaitā viegli tonētie stikli, spoguļi, arī lukturi nomainīti pret jauniem, taču oriģināliem, baltais virsbūves krāsojums ir saglabāts, taču kļuvis "sulīgāks", uzstādīti citi sēdekļi, kam vairs nav oriģinālā divu toņu samta apdare, bet gan baltas ādas tapsējums, jauna audiosistēma, bagāžnieka iekārtojums, kur iebūvēts miniatūrs basketbola laukums, un daudz kas cits. Bagāžniekā redzama arī plāksnīte, kas vēsta par mašīnas piederību, savukārt Mercedes-Benz zvaigzne radiatora režģa centrā esot pēdējais oriģināls un vairāk tādu neesot.
Motora telpā savukārt nekādas izmaiņas nav veiktas. Lai saglabātu autentiskumu, nav pat piekrāsots. Tas nozīmē, ka zem Porziņģa 560 SEC motora pārsega atrodas V8 motors ar jaudu ap 300 zirgspēkiem.
View this post on Instagram
: the eyes chico they never lie... ♠️ Dear followers, Lucky Thirteen Workshop is excited to present our latest project, a real classic and gangsta coupe - the Mercedes Benz 560sec. The inspiration for this project came from 80ies Arabic and Miami themes. The original mileage was very low, only 45k km. Nevertheless, we still had work cut out for us and we did full restoration which included new paintjob, modern updates such as wireless charger, mp3, DvD, rear camera, bluethoot navigation etc. Moreover, we installed sound system in the original place with amazing bass therefore vibration and sound isolation also needed to be done. And we did not stop there, we also changed windows and all the rubber and plastic parts that can be found for this classic. And now about the interior! One of the most noticeable changes in the car is the interior. We went from black to snow white interior with baby blue stitching, using the original Recaro Classic seats as a base. The baby blue accent is also visible on the custom safety belts and if thats not enough we also added custom and very luxurious real fur floor mats. But as we know, nowadays time flies like never before so we thought that the perfect center piece in the panel should be Audemars Piguet watch and it looks stunning and blends in perfectly with the interior style. Custom tacho in matching color and white custom key! We also installed original AMG steering wheel and gear shift, and restored AMG custom 3 piece R18 wheels and rear lights to match the Arabic themed interior. We also wanted the coupe to sit nicely so K.A.W suspension was installed. New Hella front lights What is more, that many details were 3D printed or hand made, therefore adding up all the details we changed and created it took 2 months and my amazing hard working team to finish this project and present it to our client. #LuckyThirteen #13 #workshop ... probably the Best Cars in Town #Riga #customcars #fastcars #classiccars #tuning #restoration #carsales #exclusivecars #sportcars #mercedes #mercedes560 #mercedessec #mercedessec560 #sec #w126 #w126 #w126sec #1000sel #1000sec #mercedes560amg #arabic #miami #classic #gangsta #real