Kanāda veiks vērienīgas investīcijas elektrisko Ford rūpnīcā

National President of Unifor, Jerry Dias, speaks as he is joined by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, right, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, Anita Anand, second right, and Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Navdeep Bains, during a press conference at the Ford Connectivity and Innovation Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Thursday, Oct. 8 2020. They are joined virtually from Oakville by the Premier of Ontario, Doug Ford, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Vic Fedeli, President and CEO of Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, Dean Stoneley, and Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament, Stephen Crawford. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix