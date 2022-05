Russian occupation troops in Zaporizhzhia direction are reinforced by a T-62 tank battalion - GenStaff https://t.co/eDgZISjy2R



Earlier, the antiquated tanks were noticed in Melitopol; their demothballing suggests Russia is running out of equipment

