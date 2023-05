Video ⟩ Belgorodas apgabalā ieviests pretterorisma operācijas režīms

ALL GOING WELL IN BELGOROD 🇷🇺



Russians, who are fighting on the side of Ukraine 🇺🇦, are invading Belgorod 🇷🇺.



In this video from Belgorod 🇷🇺, you note some building burning off to left, you hear air raid sirens wailing & the driver saying on the phone: “Stay home - don’t go… pic.twitter.com/hJT9qPABQj