Lačinas koridora blokāde: Kalnu Karabahā tukši veikalu plaukti

Nagorno-Karabakh State Minister suggested the participants of the rally to march to the @ICRC Office in Stepanakert then take the road to the HQ of Russian Peacekeepers🇷🇺 in the village of Ivanyan/Askeran.



NK has been under Azerbaijani blockade for +7months. No supplies enter. pic.twitter.com/kwCuLMJ2IY