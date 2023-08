Portugālē un Spānijā plosās postoši savvaļas ugunsgrēki

🔥 Portugal fights wildfires amid third heatwave of the year 🌡️ 🚒 800 firefighters battle blaze near Odemira 🏘️ 1,400 people evacuated, nine injured 🇪🇸 Spain also hit by fires and high temperatures #Portugal #Wildfires #Heatwave pic.twitter.com/o3nfj2JyOY