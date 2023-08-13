Sv, 13.08.2023.
Foto un Video ⟩ Naksnīgās debesis izgaismo Perseīdu meteoru lietus

TVNET/BBC
Foto: EPA/Scanpix

Ikgadējais Perseīdu meteoru lietus ir izgaismojis debesis visā pasaulē, priecējot tos, kas cer ieraudzīt krītošās zvaigznes, vēsta BBC.

Šī parādība rada līdz pat 100 meteoriem stundā, kad Zeme šķērso atlūzās, ko atstāj 109P/Swift-Tuttle komēta.

Kad meteori nokļūst Zemes atmosfērā, tie sadeg, radot spilgtus uzplaiksnījumus, kas pazīstami kā krītošas zvaigznes un ir redzami ar neapbruņotu aci.

Šī dabas parādība notiek katru gadu jūlijā un augustā līdzīgā laikā, un šogad tās kulminācija bija no sestdienas nakts līdz svētdienas agram rītam.

Foto: 13. augusta Perseīdu meteoru plūsma

Foto: Zvaigžņu lietus Ķemeru tīrelī

