Foto un Video ⟩ Naksnīgās debesis izgaismo Perseīdu meteoru lietus

Ikgadējais Perseīdu meteoru lietus ir izgaismojis debesis visā pasaulē, priecējot tos, kas cer ieraudzīt krītošās zvaigznes, vēsta BBC.
Šī parādība rada līdz pat 100 meteoriem stundā, kad Zeme šķērso atlūzās, ko atstāj 109P/Swift-Tuttle komēta.
Yesterday Perseid 2023 #meteor shower from #India after 01:30 pm UT . #MeteorShower ☄️ pic.twitter.com/KzEzZ2EJsE— UFO-Hunter (@IHuntUFOs) August 13, 2023
The Perseid meteor shower typically occurs annually from late July to mid-August, with its peak around August 11-13. During these nights, you can expect to see the highest number of meteors streaking across the sky.#MeteorShower #meteor #Perseids #PerseidsMeteorShower #India pic.twitter.com/I3HojjhMzj— prayas rana (@prayasrana4) August 13, 2023
The Perseids meteor shower peaks tonight and into the early morning hours of the 13th. Moon conditions are decent for a good viewing experience that could bring up to 100 meteors per hour! Will you be out tonight? #Perseids #PerseidMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/ehgTQnY32P— Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) August 12, 2023
Kad meteori nokļūst Zemes atmosfērā, tie sadeg, radot spilgtus uzplaiksnījumus, kas pazīstami kā krītošas zvaigznes un ir redzami ar neapbruņotu aci.
Šī dabas parādība notiek katru gadu jūlijā un augustā līdzīgā laikā, un šogad tās kulminācija bija no sestdienas nakts līdz svētdienas agram rītam.
Foto: 13. augusta Perseīdu meteoru plūsma
Foto: Zvaigžņu lietus Ķemeru tīrelī