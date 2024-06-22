S, 22.06.2024.
Video Apšaudē "Mad Butcher" veikalā Ārkanzasā nogalināti trīs cilvēki

TVNET/LETA
Foto: AP/Scanpix

Apšaudē lielveikalā ASV Ārkanzasas štatā piektdien nogalināti trīs cilvēki un desmit ievainoti, tostarp divi policisti, paziņojusi policija.

Arī aizdomās turamais apšaudē ar policiju tika ievainots un pēc tam aizturēts.

Apšaude notika lielveikalā "Mad Butcher" Fordaisā, aptuveni 100 kilometrus no Litlrokas.

Policija norādīja, ka cietušie guvuši dažāda smaguma ievainojumus un vairāku sašauto stāvoklis ir kritisks.

