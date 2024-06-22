Video Apšaudē "Mad Butcher" veikalā Ārkanzasā nogalināti trīs cilvēki

Apšaudē lielveikalā ASV Ārkanzasas štatā piektdien nogalināti trīs cilvēki un desmit ievainoti, tostarp divi policisti, paziņojusi policija.
#Breaking News: Fordyce Grocery Store Shooting— Breaking News (@TheNewsTrending) June 21, 2024
Multiple shooters are reported to be involved in a shooting at the Mad Butcher grocery store in Fordyce, Arkansas. Early reports indicate 8 people were wounded, with one of the suspects also being injured.
Police have contained… pic.twitter.com/ecYrT4K9FO
Arī aizdomās turamais apšaudē ar policiju tika ievainots un pēc tam aizturēts.
Apšaude notika lielveikalā "Mad Butcher" Fordaisā, aptuveni 100 kilometrus no Litlrokas.
Policija norādīja, ka cietušie guvuši dažāda smaguma ievainojumus un vairāku sašauto stāvoklis ir kritisks.