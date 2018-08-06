Fitnesa entuziaste: vai atbrīvoties no apaļiem vaigiem un dubultzoda ir neiespējami?

I just found the picture on the left. It was the first pic taken of me since the fire — the skin on my face had finally healed and my eyelashes and eyebrows were just starting to grow back in. Thank the heavens for fake lashes and brow pencils! You can see in my face and neck how much heavier I was. • PTSD wreaks havoc not only on the mind, but on the physical body as well. Every popping or clicking sound sent me straight back to the moment when the gas tank exploded — even the fresh smell of burning skin and hair from that night filled my nostrils any time I heard a gas burner turn on. PTSD affects everyone differently; for me, it caused intense anxiety and isolation. I wanted nothing more than to crawl in a ball, be alone in my room, and eat bags and bags of Cheetos and tubs of ice cream 😂 I can laugh at it now because it's funny in retrospect, but back then, it was no joke. • Having always been fit and strong, gaining all that weight was really hard for me to face. I felt disgusting, sluggish, and I didn't recognize myself in the mirror. I couldn't fit in anything but an old pair of sweatpants and some old sweaters. I'm sharing all this not because I want pity, but because I know there are plenty of people out there who are stuck in a rut. Life happened and you might be feeling shitty. Maybe you lost a loved one. Someone dumped you. You lost your job. Your boss is an egomaniacal dickhead. Been there myself 😅 • Don't beat yourself up. I know what it's like at rock bottom. I inhabited that place for quite some time. But there's nobody who can scoop you out of that hell hole but YOU. There aren't enough burpee challenges or trainers or cleanses in the world who can reclaim your health and fitness for you. You're the one who has to pick your ass up off the couch, choose to NOT BE A VICTIM, and take control of your life once again. • I wish someone had told me this when I was wallowing: Never ever ever back down to life's events. A refusal to be dictated by external circumstances is what transforms people from losers to victors • #beforeandafterweightloss #veganweightloss #loseweightfeelgreat #transformations

