Aizturēts vīrietis, kurš Tretjakova galerijā apmeklētāju acu priekšā nozaga gleznu

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - JANUARY 27, 2019: The police outside the Tretyakov Gallery building at Lavrushensky Pereulok Street; a 1890s painting by 19th-century Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi, "Ai-Petri, Crimea", measuring 39 by 53 centimetres, has been stolen from Tretyakov Gallery; according to Moscow police, the painting was stolen by two unknown visitors; "Ai Petri, Crimea" is from the collections of St Petersburg's Russian Museum and had been brought to Moscow for an exhibition. Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

