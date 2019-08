Marija Kondo: ledusskapjiem ir jābūt 30% tukšiem

This image released by Netflix shows Marie Kondo in a scene from her series "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo." A takedown of Condo by author-journalist Barbara Ehrenreich has been widely condemned as racist and xenophobic. Ehrenreich tweeted Monday, Feb. 4, that she saw Condo’s popularity as a sign of America’s decline and wished that the Japanese “de-cluttering guru” would “learn to speak English.” She later tweeted that she was “sorry” if she had offended anyone and called her previous comment a missed attempt at “subtle humor.” (Denise Crew/Netflix via AP)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix