Francijā protestē lauksaimnieki

Farmers take part in a protest on October 22, 2019 outside the prefecture in Lyon, central eastern France during a protest organised by the Young Farmers (JA) and the Federation of Farmers' Unions (FNSEA) against international trade agreements, unfair competition and agribashing. - The sign reads "I want to be farmer to feed well the next generations". (Photo by JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK / AFP)

FOTO: AFP / Scanpix