Vācijā kurdu atbalstītāji ieņem vietējo CDU biroju

Several thousand Kurdish people protest against the Turkish army actions in the Turkish-Syria border area, during a demonstration in central Frankfurt Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Several thousands took part in the peaceful demonstration, while the Turkish Red Crescent says it has delivered humanitarian aid to hundreds of people in the town of Ras al-Ayn in northern Syria following Turkey's military offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces. (Boris Roessler / dpa via AP)

FOTO: AP/Scanpix