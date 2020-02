When you travel, you’re responsible for what you do and support. Take time to learn about cruelty and unethical practices around the world. Elephant trekking is unfair and deeply hurtful to the animals. Choose to spend your money and time supporting places that love and care for the animals not abuse them. We learnt about the cruel practice of elephant trekking while still back home in Latvia and we knew instantly that this is something we simply can not support. While living in Koh Pha-ngan, we saw the elephant trekking spots and the sadness in these animals’ eyes was so prominent. You know, they say elephants have an excellent memory. They remember the beatings, the people, scents and places. We heard about a wonderful sanctuary in Koh Samui where older trekking elephants get to live freely. These photos are from this amazing place. I have such love for these gentle giants and I am so happy I got to witness their (somewhat) natural habitat. Know that if you participate in elephant trekking or shows, you are supporting a harmful and abusive life for these elephants. Choose better, do better. #samuielephantsanctuary #elephants

A post shared by Elina Bumbiere (@elina.bumbiere) on Feb 13, 2020 at 7:38am PST