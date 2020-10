Viesuļvētra "Delta" sasniedz ASV piekrasti Luiziānā

Pam Armstrong, 65, feels the wind coming in from the Gulf of Mexico with her grandchildren as the outer bands of Hurricane Delta make landfall in Galveston, Texas on October 9, 2020. - Hurricane Delta churned toward the Louisiana coast on october 9 packing ferocious winds and potential for a dangerous storm surge and flooding -- prompting the evacuation of people still rebuilding from a devastating storm less than two months ago. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP)

FOTO: AFP/SCANPIX