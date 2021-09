Polija tiek pie soda par ogļraktuvju neslēgšanu

A miner takes a short break inside an unregulated coal mine in Sabinas January 15, 2013. Everyday, thousands of miners go to work in the unregulated coals mines of northern Mexico knowing they may not return. Facing death on a daily basis has become a fact of life for these men as they struggle to scrape out a living in an environment bereft of rules and regulations, lacking even the most basic equipment. Unregulated mines are legal in Mexico. A company buys or leases land from a cooperative and is legally allowed to mine on it, but is not subject to any regulations. Despite the dangers, some 30,000 miners find themselves willing to take the risk, approaching their job with a matter-of-fact philosophy. Picture taken January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril (MEXICO - Tags: ENERGY BUSINESS EMPLOYMENT COMMODITIES TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOTO: STRINGER/MEXICO/REUTERS