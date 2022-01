Izraēlā veikts pētījums apliecina, ka otrā balstdeva antivielas palielina pieckārtīgi

A medic prepres a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the coronavirus, to be used as a fourth shot, at the outpatient clinics of the cardiovascular centre at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on December 31, 2021. - Israel started giving fourth Covid vaccine shots today, to people with weakened immunity, becoming one of the first countries to do so, as cases surge driven by the Omicron variant. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP) FOTO: Jack Guez